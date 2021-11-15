NFL World Reacts To Najee Harris’ Surprising Admission

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions played to a 16-16 tie in overtime on Sunday. Not everyone on the field knew that a tie was possible.

Channeling his inner Donovan McNabb, who in 2008 admitted he didn’t know a tie was possible, Steelers running back Najee Harris admitted the same.

“I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL,” Harris said. “In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, ‘I’ve got another quarter to go.’ But someone came to me and said, ‘That’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before.”

It’s pretty wild that there are NFL players who don’t know the complete rules of overtime.

Najee Harris after Sunday’s 16-16 tie with the Lions: “I didn't even know you could tie in the NFL," Harris said, via @bepryor. "In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, 'I've got another quarter to go.' But someone came to me and said, 'That's it.’https://t.co/rZqQemPJ6F — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

NFL fans were quick to point out what Donovan McNabb said back in 2008.

Others are just surprised.

“Every time there is a tie there is someone on one of the teams that doesn’t know about ties, how is this possible, we have a tie like every year now??” one fan tweeted.

“Lots of players don’t really watch football like we do. They play it and get paid and that’s about it,” another fan added.

Some, meanwhile, had a different suggestion.

“There should be no ties,” one fan tweeted.

While that might be true, the Steelers and the Lions played to a tie on Sunday. Pittsburgh is now 5-3-1 on the season, while Detroit improved to 0-8-1.