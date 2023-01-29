NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: A military planes fly between the goalposts prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Anita Baker was the performer of the National Anthem before Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Baker let it all out during her rendition of it and naturally, it led to a lot of takes from the NFL Community on Twitter.

"I’m sorry but that’s the worst rendition of the National Anthem I’ve ever heard," one tweet read.

"I hope they went straight from the National Anthem to Dreams and Nightmares," another tweet read.

"I love Anita Baker. But I don’t think singing the national anthem at the game was the lane she should have merged in," another tweet read.

The Eagles are currently up 7-0 on the 49ers as the first quarter is nearing its end.

You can watch the rest of this contest on FOX.