NFL World Reacts To NBC's Tony Dungy Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms.

"That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on Twitter. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

He eventually deleted the tweet, but screenshots were shared around social media. While his comments went viral for the wrong reasons, NBC has no plans to bench him.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Dungy will be on air today.

NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina.

Fans have very mixed reactions to the news.

"As he deserves to be!" said one fan, suggesting Dungy shouldn't be benched for his actions.

"Why?" another asked simply.

Some think he shouldn't be on air, but not because of his comments.

"He shouldn’t be on the air, because of his on air performance last weekend," one fan joked.

Did NBC make the right call?