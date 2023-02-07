NFL World Reacts To New Betting Favorite For Aaron Rodgers

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

There's a new favorite to land Aaron Rodgers and it's not the one many think.

According to Bill Huber of Packer Central, the Las Vegas Raiders are now the "overwhelming" favorite to land the four-time MVP, jumping ahead of the Packers and Jets.

The Raiders reportedly hold -450 odds to be Rodgers' next team, followed by New York at +350 and the Pack at +600. That's a precipitous drop for the franchise he's called home his entire career.

The NFL world reacted to the new favorites on Tuesday.

"Sheesh… well then…" a user replied.

"Vegas always knows things. This is a massive shift," another said. "Raiders now the overwhelming favorite. Buckle up folks."

"I'm sure Vegas is just making that up too."

"In new odds posted overnight at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are a massive -450 to be the four-time MVP’s new team. With receiver Davante Adams leading the public recruiting, that is an implied probability of 81.8 percent."

"I felt from the beginning that Vegas was a real option not because of any football stuff but just what I know of human nature. When you are excelling professionally with someone who is also a good friend and then lose that you appreciate how much you enjoyed it," a fan tweeted.

Stay tuned.