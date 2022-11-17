NFL World Reacts To New Buffalo Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Sunday's Browns-Bills game is looking pretty bleak.

Forecasts are calling for three-to-six feet of snowfall by game time on Sunday, including possible "thundersnow."

"Last time snow forced NFL to move a game out of Buffalo was 2014, when Jets and Bills played that Monday night in Detroit. NFL monitoring storm, talking to Bills and Browns," ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this forecast.

"We deserve this. Bring on the thundersnow," one fan wrote.

"If the NFL moves this game, Cleveland sports gets shafted again because New Yorkers are scared to play in anything but perfect weather," another said.

"I don’t see how this doesn’t get moved to a neutral site," another added.

"That's football weather! Don't get soft," another wrote.

The Bills are coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings this past weekend. This snowstorm could serve as somewhat of an equalizer for the Browns as they look to take down a Super Bowl contender at home.

Stay tuned for updates on the location of Sunday's game.