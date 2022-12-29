NFL World Reacts To New Favorite For Sean Payton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Despite his "retirement" from the NFL after the 2021 season, Sean Payton has expressed interest in returning to the coaching ranks sometime in the near future.

As a result, there's been heavy speculation about where the former New Orleans leader could land next.

The Arizona Cardinals (+250) are now the odds favorite to welcome Payton as their next head coach — edging out the Broncos (+400), Chargers (+500) and Cowboys (+500).

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these odds.

"I need something positive for my franchise man we are struggling rn," one fan wrote.

"@SeanPayton whatever you need to come to the cardinals it’s yours, let’s make it happen," another said.

"God hates us. We will have to endure kliff again next season— I can feel it," another added.

The Cardinals are in the midst of a disastrous season. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his team have dropped seven of their last eight games en route to a 4-11 record on the year.

Kingsbury could very well be on his way out after failing to meet expectations in each of his four seasons with Arizona.