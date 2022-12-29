NFL World Reacts To New Favorite For Sean Payton
Despite his "retirement" from the NFL after the 2021 season, Sean Payton has expressed interest in returning to the coaching ranks sometime in the near future.
As a result, there's been heavy speculation about where the former New Orleans leader could land next.
The Arizona Cardinals (+250) are now the odds favorite to welcome Payton as their next head coach — edging out the Broncos (+400), Chargers (+500) and Cowboys (+500).
The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these odds.
"I need something positive for my franchise man we are struggling rn," one fan wrote.
"@SeanPayton whatever you need to come to the cardinals it’s yours, let’s make it happen," another said.
"God hates us. We will have to endure kliff again next season— I can feel it," another added.
The Cardinals are in the midst of a disastrous season. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his team have dropped seven of their last eight games en route to a 4-11 record on the year.
Kingsbury could very well be on his way out after failing to meet expectations in each of his four seasons with Arizona.