NFL World Reacts To New Playoff Overtime Rules

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in traffic in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last year, a playoff thriller between the Bills and Chiefs ended on the first possession of overtime. Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a game-winning touchdown.

If a similar situation unfolds this postseason, the game will not officially end. That's because the NFL changed its overtime rules for the playoffs this past offseason.

In the event a team scores a touchdown on its opening possession of overtime, it must either line up to kick an extra point or attempt a two-point conversion. The team will then kick off to its opponent.

If the score remains tied after both teams score a touchdown, the game will become a sudden-death overtime.

Some fans prefer the new rules. Others, however, are against it.

"Thank god finally," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Can we just ask Bills what other rules they wish changed and get it over with?"

One person commented, "Are we gonna see the first NFL triple overtime game ever?"

Perhaps we'll see these new rules in effect this weekend.

The Wild Card round of the postseason begins this Saturday.