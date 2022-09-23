NFL World Reacts To New Super Bowl Halftime Sponsor News
The NFL has a new sponsor for its Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Following the expiration of a 10-year deal with Pepsi, Apple Music is now the primary sponsorship for the iconic mid-game performance.
“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, said.
The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this big-time sponsorship news.
"While I’m loyal to @Spotify, this is a great move by @AppleMusic…" one fan wrote.
"Apple TV about to swoop in and win that Sunday Ticket bid now," another added.
"Amazon and Apple understand value of the @NFL. Reminder, DIRECTV Sunday Ticket deal expires after this season," another said.
Pepsi purchased its 10-year naming rights deal for $2 billion in 2012. Apple Music is paying $50 million per year on a five-year deal — totaling 250 million.
The first Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsored by Apple Music will take place at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.