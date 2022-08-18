NFL World Reacts To New 'Thursday Night Football' Theme

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Theme songs among the NFL's broadcasting partners have long been established.

NBC's Sunday Night Football, ESPN's Monday Night Football, NFL on Fox, NFL on CBS, have all had years to grow on fans. Later this season, another broadcasting jingle will attempt to make its mark.

Amazon Prime Video has released its theme song for Thursday Night Football.

Early reactions from fans are positive.

"Yo when it comes to football soundtracks this is top 2 and it’s not 2," one fan said.

Other fans aren't ready to make a decision just yet. They want to let the new theme song marinate for a few months before passing judgement.

"Theme music gotta grow on me tho.." one fan said.

"I’ll let it grow on me," another fan said.

After years of trying to break into the NFL business, Amazon finalized its 11-year rights deal to house Thursday Night Football last March. In the months since the agreement, Amazon has landed some of the biggest names in the business.

Play-by-play man Al Michaels will partner with color commentator Kirk Herbstreit and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

The first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season will take place on September 15 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers.