NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Uniforms For Tonight

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are coming fresh off a 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. And with a uniform swap on Thursday, the 2-5 team is looking to capitalize on that hype.

Ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jets have revealed their latest uniform combination: green helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

Fans from around the league had a mixed reaction to this combo.

First-round rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a sprained PCL during a Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots. Replaced by first-time NFL starter Mike White, the Jets looked like a completely different team in Week 8. Taking down the then-one-loss Bengals, White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in the upset victory.

Looking to ride this momentum, the Jets will try to claim their third win of the season against a 3-5 Colts team.

With some brand new uniforms, New York will kickoff against Indianapolis in Lucas Oil Stadium tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.

