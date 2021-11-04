NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Uniforms For Tonight

The New York Jets are coming fresh off a 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. And with a uniform swap on Thursday, the 2-5 team is looking to capitalize on that hype.

Ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jets have revealed their latest uniform combination: green helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

Fans from around the league had a mixed reaction to this combo.

I like it. For this team, considering the last few years, change is good. #TakeFlight https://t.co/IEA7eqEW1q — Joe Danger Liberta (@CupONYJoe) November 4, 2021

Thanks Woody i hate it.. https://t.co/PoTEAIJbrE — Zach (@ZachMartin619) November 4, 2021

Not gonna lie. This combo 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ZxQURspiZy — Rodimus Prime 🇹🇹 (@Rodimus_Prime83) November 4, 2021

Eh. They are okay. Shoulda went green pants with black jersey’s instead tho. https://t.co/AEyppMHDei — Louie (@Louie_Rock) November 4, 2021

Hopefully these look better on the field than they do in the picture. The green stripe on the pants just doesn't work for me (with the white jersey) https://t.co/GUQUGpK3yC — Austin Payne (@Payne35Austin) November 4, 2021

First-round rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a sprained PCL during a Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots. Replaced by first-time NFL starter Mike White, the Jets looked like a completely different team in Week 8. Taking down the then-one-loss Bengals, White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in the upset victory.

Looking to ride this momentum, the Jets will try to claim their third win of the season against a 3-5 Colts team.

With some brand new uniforms, New York will kickoff against Indianapolis in Lucas Oil Stadium tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET.