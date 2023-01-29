NFL World Reacts To Newest Aaron Rodgers Trade Report

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There's a chance that Aaron Rodgers could be on a new team next season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, some league sources are convinced that the Packers would prefer to trade Rodgers this offseason.

Some of those reasons include where the team is at and their salary cap situation.

Trade talks were also conducted in 2022 before the Packers signed Rodgers to an extension.

Part of the NFL community is still in "I'll believe it when I see it mode" while others welcome the change.

If the Packers do trade Rodgers, it would likely be to an AFC team. They would want to see him as little as possible since he can still play at a high level.

A couple of AFC teams that would make sense are the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets since both need new quarterbacks.

We'll have to see what happens.