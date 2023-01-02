NFL World Reacts To Nick Bosa's Best Running Back Pick

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 11: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers in action against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders played an instant classic on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams who used to be separated by less than 30 miles went back and forth until the 49ers came away with a 37-34 win in overtime. The Raiders were up by double digits at various points in the game but could never deliver the knockout blow.

It allowed the 49ers to stay in it before they intercepted Jarrett Stidham in overtime to set up the game-winning field goal.

Even though the Raiders lost, running back Josh Jacobs still had a productive day. He rushed for 69 yards and one touchdown off 17 carries and it led to 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa to give him his roses.

“Best running back I’ve played against in my career. That dude's a beast," Bosa said.

The NFL community thinks this is some high praise from Bosa because he's gone up against some great backs throughout his career to date.

Jacobs is setting himself up to make a lot of money in a couple of months. He'll be a free agent when the new league year starts in March after the Raiders declined his fifth-year option last year.