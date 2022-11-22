NFL World Reacts To Nick Sirianni Postgame Video

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Nick Sirianni was fired up after escaping Lucas Oil Stadium with a one-point win over the Fighting Jeff Saturday's in Week 11.

So much so that with time running down, Sirianni walked past the visitors bench to yell to the crowd, "That s--- was for Frank Reich!”

Reich was one of Sirianni's biggest mentors as he rose through the coaching ranks, dating back to their days with the Chargers in the early 2010s.

The NFL world reacted to the viral video of the Eagles coach's message for fans after the game.

"Nick Sirianni loves Frank Reich even more than the Eagles fans that keep claiming he’s the only reason we won Super Bowl LII," one user replied.

"Nick Sirianni was the Colts OC under Frank Reich, but I want to pretend this is about an 11-year-old in Jamestown watching Frank Reich lead The Comeback against the Oilers," said Nick Veronica.

"Cringe."

"I love his energy," another tweeted.

The W moved Philly to 9-1, good for best in the league.