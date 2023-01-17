NFL World Reacts To Nick Sirianni's Funny Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Over the weekends, millions of football fans sat at home to watch the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

There were likely millions who sat back with an order of pizza during the games. Well, the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff proved they're just regular folks by doing the exact same thing.

"Nick Sirianni says the coaches got Pizza Hut stuffed crust pizza on Sunday to watch the game because he was craving it," Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks said.

The football world flocked to social media to react to the gameday order from Siranni and the coaching staff. Most thinks it's relatable.

"Actually laughing because I got stuffed crust for that game too ," said a fan.

Others think the Giants have the upper hand now.

"Everyone in New York will have fun with this if the Giants somehow win Saturday night," another fan said.

"I’ve been taking a 'doomsday' approach for my Eagles this weekend but dammit this breaking news changes everything," joked another.

Philadelphia and New York kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.