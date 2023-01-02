NFL World Reacts To Nick Sirianni's Postgame Admission

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles had their lowest-scoring game in over a year in yesterday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, but head coach Nick Sirianni appears to be taking it in stride.

Speaking to the media, Sirianni played off the team's 20-10 loss to the Saints as a case of the offense just having "a really bad game." But he also said that the team tries not to get too excited when they win games either.

"I don’t get too high when we play a really good game. I don’t get too low when we play a really bad game. We played a really bad game today, offensively."

That comment about how the Eagles "don't get too high" after a good game rubbed a lot of people wrong. Cowboys fans in particular were quick to point out how much he celebrated after the Eagles beat their team earlier this season.

The last two weeks have been humbling for the Philadelphia Eagles. In the absence of star quarterback Jalen Hurts, they've gone 0-2 and now need to win on Sunday to secure the top seed in the NFC.

Losing control of the division isn't out of the question if they lose to the New York Giants on Sunday and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders.

If that happens, Sirianni is going to have to be extra humble next Monday.