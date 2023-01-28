NFL World Reacts To Notable Bengals Quarterback Move

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier Saturday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals made two notable rosters moves - one involving a quarterback.

Cincinnati announced the team elevated practice squad quarterback Jake Browning for the AFC title game on Sunday night. The team also elevated offensive tackle Isaiah Prince.

"Browning and Prince are both classified as standard elevations. As practice squad players being elevated to the active roster for the game, they automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday," the team announced.

Fans were slightly confused why the team was elevating a quarterback.

"Why browning?" one Bengals fan asked.

"If Burrow and Allen go down you have more worries than why Browning is up lol," joked another.

However most fans noticed the real reason Browning gets elevated for games - for the game check, of course.

"Normally so he can get a game check," a fan added.

Hopefully the Bengals won't need Browning to actually enter the game on Sunday.

Kansas City and Cincinnati kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.