NFL World Reacts To Notable Kicker Release News

The Chicago Bears released their backup kicker on Monday evening even though he had a strong game while filling in for Cairo Santos.

Michael Badgley, who was signed by the Bears on Saturday, was cut, even though he supplied all of the points for the Bears on Sunday. He was 4/4 from field goal range.

Even though Badgley got released, he still set himself up to get another kicking job at some point later in the season.

NFL fans also think that it's only a matter of time before he gets picked up by another team.

"Considering how bad FG kickers have been in the NFL this year, you have to expect someone to take a look at Badgley and give him a shot," one fan tweeted.

Before Badgley signed with the Bears, he played in 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts and one game for the Tennessee Titans last season.

In those games, he went 18-for-22 from field goal range and hit 40-of-41 extra points.