NFL World Reacts To Odd Kliff Kingsbury Move

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was a bit sassy towards his quarterback on Thursday.

Murray doesn't like some of Kingsbury's play calls sometimes, so the latter told him that he should call the plays via the radio at times.

"I just wanted him to know that, 'Hey, this sh*t ain't easy.' Every now and then, he starts shaking his head when I'm calling it in there. I’m like, 'Alright, go ahead big dog,'" Kingsbury said.

Some fans didn't like how Kingsbury handled that situation.

"What is Arizona even doing? The coach and quarterback seem to hate one another and yet they’re committed to making this odd relationship work," one fan said.

"This doesn't sound good," another fan said.

"The Cardinals may want to consider praising their franchise QB instead of constantly insulting him lol," Kyle Odegard tweeted.

This should be a fascinating season out in the desert.