NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Bengals Speculation

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Four months ago, the Cincinnati Bengals saw exactly what a healthy Odell Beckham Jr. could do.

Beckham was torching Cincy's secondary in Super Bowl LVI, and was likely on his way to MVP honors before an unfortunate ACL injury forced him out of the action.

Now after a comment on social media, rumors are swirling that OBJ could be the next former LSU star to play alongside Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

After Burrow posted a pair of photos from Bengals OTAs captioned, "My spidey sense is starting to tingle a bit," Odell dropped a reply saying: "The one."

The NFL world reacted to the Beckham/Bengals speculation on Twitter.

"WOAH ODELL BECKHAM JR TO THE BENGALS SPECULATION?" asked a Bengals podcaster in all-caps. "Bro this part of the off-season is electric."

"If Odell go to the Bengals I’m done watching football," laughed another user.

"Bengals sign Odell, city gon be lit," another predicted.

"Odell on the Bengals would be crazy."

Beckham remains on the market as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has remained confident that OBJ will be back in Los Angeles. But, a lot can happen between now and then.