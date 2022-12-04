NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants Speculation

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants looks on as he warms up before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making his visits to the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys over the next few days. But one insider believes that OBJ already knows where he wants to go.

Giants insider Jordan Raanan speculated that OBJ wants to join the Giants for a litany of reasons. Raanan pointed to OBJ having "unfinished business," the lure of New York City and desiring to make a home for his family in the NY-metro area.

The main holdup to making it happen is believed to be the compensation. Raanan is not sure if the Giants are willing to pay him what he wants.

The wider NFL world isn't entirely sure that the Giants are the right place for him. Between his age and the Giants appearing farther away from being a Super Bowl contender than the Bills or the Cowboys, many doubt that OBJ is returning to the team:

Odell Beckham Jr. was drafted by the Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as a dominant force as a receiver. He won Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors in 2014.

Over the next two years, OBJ would earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors while recording over 1,300 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in both seasons.

But injuries started to become an issue for OBJ, and his attitude in 2018 put him at odds with the team. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns and has yet to reassert himself as the dominant force he was with the Giants - even though he did win a Super Bowl with the Rams last year.

Will OBJ return to the Giants this year?