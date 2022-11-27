NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr's No. 1 Team

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are starting to heat up.

The free-agent wide receiver is officially fully healthy and he's already starting to plan visits. He's set to visit the Buffalo Bills, New York, Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys over the next week or two.

Of those teams, the Cowboys seem to be the favorite, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1," Schefter tweeted.

Cowboys fans want their team's front office to wrap this up ASAP.

"All I want for Christmas is Odell raising the Lombardi trophy with the Cowboys this season," another tweet read.

If he does sign in Dallas, he would be joining a receiving core that already features Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. It would make the Cowboys that much tougher to gameplan for.

We'll have to see if they can close the deal with him.