NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr's Saquon Barkley Comment
There aren't many players left on the New York Giants from when Odell Beckham Jr. graced MetLife Stadium back in 2018. But Saquon Barkley was one of them, and OBJ has made it clear where he stands with the Giants' running back.
Appearing on Uninterrupted during last night's Thursday Night Football game, OBJ seemed to hint that he wants to reunite with Barkley. He said that he and Barkley have some unfinished business from their brief time together.
"I don’t feel like (Saquon) and I got to do what we were supposed to do," Beckham said. "This is my brother and my family. This is something that feels special. That's all I'm gonna say."
If that's all OBJ has to say, it's more than enough to send a message. New York Giants fans certainly feel that way based on the replies and retweets:
"HES SO A GIANT OMFG," one user replied.
"Those magical words..I'm crying tears of joy...come home Odell!!!!!!!" wrote another.
"I think it’s pretty clear and obvious where OBJ wants to play. The question is whether or not the #Giants feel the same way," a third wrote.
The New York Giants are certainly a much better team now than when OBJ was traded back in 2019. He could be even more of a difference-maker for them now than he was in his early years with the team.
Will OBJ sign with the Giants?