NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Nike Lawsuit

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly coming after Nike, claiming that the sportswear giant barred him from millions of dollars by suppressing signature shoe sales that would've triggered a contract extension with the company.

Per the lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports:

Odell claims once his original Nike deal expired in 2017, he considered jumping ship to Adidas ... who offered him a huge contract. Not wanting to lose a marquee talent, Odell says Nike exercised their right to match the Adidas deal. But, he claims the fine print was different ... and it wasn't truly the same deal.

The NFL world reacted to the OBJ/Nike lawsuit on Twitter.

"So when you're paid these lucrative contracts and can hire very competent lawyers, do athletes/designers ignore them? Or are lawyers not pointing out clauses you should push back on? Was there a clause that said if not playing releases are slowed?" a user asked.

"Hard to market when injured."

"Well, now....."

"Yea I’m sure that wont backfire at all…..I don’t care how talented he is the Giants have a good thing going and I don’t want this guy or all the negativity that follows him around the Giants. Let him go be someone else’s headache," a New York fan replied.

In a statement addressing the suit, the Super Bowl champ said: