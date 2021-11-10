The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Patriots News

A closeup of Odell Beckham wearing a gold chain.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Odell Beckham of the New York Giants during the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the LA Clippers at Staples Center on January 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For the first time in his eight-year NFL career, Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent.

After clearing waivers earlier this afternoon, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver became available to sign with any team he pleases. And according to recent reports, he’s weighing “several options” before making his final decision.

Several teams have been reported as potential landing spots, including Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots squad.

According to NFL insider Jeff Howe, the Pats have been in contact with Beckham’s camp about reaching a possible deal.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Earlier this afternoon, NFL Network insider Mike Girardi shared some words from “important staffers” within the Patriots franchise. They reportedly said Beckham is “not vintage OBJ” but he’s still “plenty good” and “would work” in the New England offense.

On the Patriots’ current roster, there is no clear leading wide receiver option. While Jakobi Meyers holds a significant share of WR targets (72), he only leads the next leading wide receiver (Kendrick Bourne) by 12 yards. And through nine games this season, no wideout has logged more than two receiving touchdowns.

One of the biggest reasons Beckham wanted out of Cleveland was a lack of targets (34) from Browns QB Baker Mayfield. But with a clear need for an alpha wide receiver on the Pats’ offense, OBJ could step up as a significant producer on a New England squad led by rookie QB Mac Jones.

A decision could be coming soon, too.

Beckham has also received rumored interest from Green Bay, New Orleans, Seattle, Kansas City and others.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.