NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Patriots News

For the first time in his eight-year NFL career, Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent.

After clearing waivers earlier this afternoon, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver became available to sign with any team he pleases. And according to recent reports, he’s weighing “several options” before making his final decision.

Several teams have been reported as potential landing spots, including Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots squad.

According to NFL insider Jeff Howe, the Pats have been in contact with Beckham’s camp about reaching a possible deal.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Come on @obj come be the #1 WR here https://t.co/0IVmC3LVNa — brianna (@brianna1496) November 10, 2021

My nightmare is coming true https://t.co/H7Tkbzn0KD — Connor (@TweetsByCN) November 10, 2021

It’s a start. It makes sense. But does it to OBJ? https://t.co/X9BLrhY9yC — Alex Washington (@AWash013) November 10, 2021

man could go to Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr or even Tom Brady but nah, he might choose Mac Jones https://t.co/9KoSXedH00 — #CureHD (@Eirik) November 10, 2021

Earlier this afternoon, NFL Network insider Mike Girardi shared some words from “important staffers” within the Patriots franchise. They reportedly said Beckham is “not vintage OBJ” but he’s still “plenty good” and “would work” in the New England offense.

I have no idea what Odell Beckham wants, aside from targets, catches and TDs, but I talked to a couple of important staffers in Foxboro and was told "he's not vintage OBJ" but still "plenty good" and "would work" in this offense. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 9, 2021

On the Patriots’ current roster, there is no clear leading wide receiver option. While Jakobi Meyers holds a significant share of WR targets (72), he only leads the next leading wide receiver (Kendrick Bourne) by 12 yards. And through nine games this season, no wideout has logged more than two receiving touchdowns.

One of the biggest reasons Beckham wanted out of Cleveland was a lack of targets (34) from Browns QB Baker Mayfield. But with a clear need for an alpha wide receiver on the Pats’ offense, OBJ could step up as a significant producer on a New England squad led by rookie QB Mac Jones.

A decision could be coming soon, too.

My sense is that Odell Beckham Jr. is and has been weighing options. Will sleep on possible decision, which could — could — come tomorrow. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 10, 2021

Beckham has also received rumored interest from Green Bay, New Orleans, Seattle, Kansas City and others.