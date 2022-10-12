NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Rams News

It appears Odell Beckham Jr. has ruled out a return to the Los Angeles Rams as he continues his free agency process.

In a fan interaction on Twitter earlier today, OBJ said the Rams' offer (or lack thereof) eliminated any chance of returning to Los Angeles.

Beckham said he originally hoped to return to the "home" he finally found with the Rams.

"LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !" he wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"PAY OBJ. It’s that simple. Literally was going to be the SB MVP. Stop playing around. OBJ IS LA," one fan wrote.

"What's your cashapp I got $20 for you right now," another joked.

"This is so disappointing. OBJ should’ve been a priority all off-season," another added.

Beckham joined the Rams organization midway through the 2021 season and played a massive role in the team's postseason success. After catching a touchdown in the first half of the Rams' Super Bowl victory, he suffered a torn ACL and has been a free agent ever since.

Understandably, Beckham has garnered interest from several teams across the league. Perhaps he can provide another late-season push for another title-contending team.

OBJ is expected to return to the field sometime in mid-November — it's just a matter of what jersey he'll be wearing.