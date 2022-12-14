NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Reportedly 'Leaning' Toward 1 Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Despite initial belief that he could help a team make a run at a Super Bowl, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. won't take the field at all this season.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, several teams believe OBJ is "leaning toward" sitting out for the remainder of the year.

One executive said "he'll be the prize" of next year's free-agent wide receiver class.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"It was November. Then it was December. Then it was the playoffs. Now it's March. Not great," one fan wrote.

"Wasted everyone’s time for no reason," another added.

"Odell did all this to not even play this year," another said.

OBJ is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered during February's Super Bowl win with the Rams. Initial reports earlier this year pegged Beckham for a mid-November return, but that timeline has been pushed back at every turn.

The Giants, Bills and Cowboys emerged as top candidates to land Beckham this season, but issues with his medical status reportedly stalled any deal.

With a full offseason to recover, perhaps Beckham can return at full strength in 2023.