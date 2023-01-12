NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Announcement

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't seem to care what people think of him.

In response to a recent viral video that found him the subject of public controversy, the free-agent wide receiver released this message on Twitter:

"I kno who I am. Period. All the rest and opinions really don’t matter to me. Have a blessed day and enjoy the [cheese] board!" he wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from Beckham. Fans are split on taking OBJ's side and criticizing his actions.

"Are you trying to convince us or yourself?" one fan asked.

"I would told his big ass to shut up talking to me too. I stand with OBJ," another said.

"Sheesh, he doubled down…" another added.

A video from November 2022 shows Beckham causing an entire aircraft to deplane. The flight attendants onboard claimed that he was unresponsive when they asked him to put his seatbelt on. They also claimed that he came straight from the club and was not wearing any pants.

From OBJ's side of the story, he was rudely awakened from a deep sleep and asked to get off the plane.

The cheese board mention in his tweet is in reference to what he had to say to one of his fellow passengers as they deplaned.

“You gonna wait 40 minutes, and I'm going to be on a private plane home, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane... Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass," Beckham said in the viral video.

Whether you agree with OBJ or not, he doesn't seem to care.