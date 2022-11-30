NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham's Final 2 Teams

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller seems to have some insider information when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr's free agency.

Beckham, who has yet to play this season since he's coming off a torn ACL, reportedly scheduled visits with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys a few days ago.

Those were the three teams that he was eyeing but it sounds like he's cut one from the list. According to Miller, Beckham is only considering the Bills and the Cowboys at this time.

This means that there won't be a reunion between Beckham and the Giants after he spent the first five seasons of his career with them.

The NFL community is excited by this development since it likely means that Beckham is closing in on a decision.

Both teams make a lot of sense for Beckham but in the end, he can only play for one.

Which team do you think he'll pick?