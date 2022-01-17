It’s official, he’s back. On Monday, all-decade defensive end J.J. Watt was activated off the injured reserve and will play in Arizona’s Wild Card game against the Rams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was one of the first on the news.

“Cardinals’ five-time Pro Bowl DE J.J. Watt, who tore his labrum and underwent shoulder surgery earlier this season, was officially activated off injured reserve and will play tonight’s wild-card game vs. the Los Angeles Rams,” the NFL insider tweeted.

Watt teased towards his return with a video clip posted to his Twitter earlier in the day. When the official news came down, the NFL world was on top of it.

“Interesting development,” replied Bucs pregame host Tom Krasniqi. “This is going to be a heckuva game tonight.”

“MASSIVE for the Cards!” said NBC anchor Jorge Andres.

“Huge lift for Arizona,” commented Indy reporter CJ Hoyt.

“Big time,” replied YouTuber Zirksee.

J.J. Watt should provide a nice boost to the Cardinals pass rush. Especially when it comes to interior pressure. While Watt was only able to get home once in the first seven weeks, he recorded 10 QB hits over that span.