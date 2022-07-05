NFL World Reacts To Old Brett Favre Highlight Video

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Some NFL fans have forgotten just how good Brett Favre was in his prime.

Peter Bukowski of Locked On Panthers put together a highlight reel of Favre making some great plays off the run after some fans were saying "We've never seen anyone like Patrick Mahomes."

He wanted to show that Favre made these same when he had some strong mobility in his prime.

Fans had some mixed reactions to this highlight video.

"Favre was literally his comparison coming into the draft," one fan tweeted.

"Man if you just want to show highlight reel clips, you can squint and see Mahomes in Favre, even in Elway. We’ve never seen anyone with Mahomes’ combo of down-for-down consistency AND bonkers highlights with the possible exception of Rodgers," another fan tweeted.

Favre played 20 seasons in the NFL before he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Mahomes looks to be well on his way to having that same kind of career, based on what he's done so far.