NFL World Reacts To Old Tom Brady Tackle Highlight

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There's an old Tom Brady highlight that's currently making the rounds on social media.

This comes after Brady got sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday afternoon and got some help from the officials with a roughing-the-passer call.

It was a textbook sack from Jarrett and he still got penalized.

That led to one fan tweeting out an old highlight that shows Brady getting absolutely decked by a Buffalo Bills defensive player while scrambling out of the pocket.

Here's the video:

There is absolutely no play that this defensive player wouldn't get flagged in today's NFL for that hit. It would be an easy 15-yard penalty and a potential ejection in 2022.

NFL fans definitely agree with that sentiment.

Times truly have changed in the NFL. This kind of hit won't ever be allowed for as long as the league is a thing.