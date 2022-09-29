NFL World Reacts To 'Optimistic' Christian McCaffrey News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are still thinking that Christian McCaffrey will play this week, despite being banged up.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is optimistic that McCaffrey will suit up, even though he didn't practice again on Thursday due to a thigh injury. Barring a setback, he should be good to go.

McCaffrey has played in Carolina's first three games, even though he's been battling some minor injuries. He had an ankle issue last week but it didn't seem to bother him since he rushed for 108 yards on 25 carries.

Now, he's dealing with this thigh injury that he likely suffered during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football owners and Panthers fans are hoping that he's able to suit up again in a few days.

The Panthers are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.