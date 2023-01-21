NFL World Reacts To Owner's Daughter's Swimsuit Photo
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is dominating the social media world this season.
Gracie Hunt is a mainstay at Chiefs games and rarely misses a chance to see her team compete. With her team in a bye last week she took a quick flight to Aspen, Colorado for a little ski trip.
During her trip, she had a photoshoot in the snow. Instead of wearing snow gear, though, she opted for a Kansas City Chiefs-themed swimsuit.
"Thinking warm thoughts…and hoping for a Chiefs WIN!❤️🔥 Who’s ready for game day?!" she said in the post.
"And this is how you melt snow 🔥 🔥," LoLo Jone said.
"Yesssssssssss," added another.
"Chiefs and Super Bowl just go together," said a third.
"So stunning! ❤️," another friend said.
"Chiefs by a million after this," one predicted.
Kansas City faces off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:30 p.m. ET.