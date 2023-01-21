NFL World Reacts To Owner's Daughter's Swimsuit Photo

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is dominating the social media world this season.

Gracie Hunt is a mainstay at Chiefs games and rarely misses a chance to see her team compete. With her team in a bye last week she took a quick flight to Aspen, Colorado for a little ski trip.

During her trip, she had a photoshoot in the snow. Instead of wearing snow gear, though, she opted for a Kansas City Chiefs-themed swimsuit.

"Thinking warm thoughts…and hoping for a Chiefs WIN!❤️‍🔥 Who’s ready for game day?!" she said in the post.

"And this is how you melt snow 🔥 🔥," LoLo Jone said.

"Yesssssssssss," added another.

"Chiefs and Super Bowl just go together," said a third.

"So stunning! ❤️," another friend said.

"Chiefs by a million after this," one predicted.

Kansas City faces off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:30 p.m. ET.