NFL World Reacts To P.J. Walker's Performance On Sunday

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: PJ Walker #11 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the preseason game at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

P.J. Walker is outperforming Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon and no, that's not a joke.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled on offense yet again after they had a terrible showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Brady finished the first half with 113 yards and a QB rating of 80.

On the other hand, Walker finished the first half with 125 passing yards and one touchdown to go along with a 137.8 QB rating.

NFL fans are loving Walker's performance as the Panthers try and pull the upset.

"Not sure how PJ Walker does not start next week in Atlanta," Ellis Williams said.

"Really? PJ Walker is the one to finally unlock DJ Moore? Really?" Kyle Yates tweeted.

If Walker can keep this up in the second half, he'll have a pretty decent case to start next week against the Atlanta Falcons.

This contest is currently being regionally televised by FOX.