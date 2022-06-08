NFL World Reacts To Packers Backup Quarterback Photo

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a photo of Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert started going viral on social media.

After growing his hair out - which seems to be a trend in the Packers quarterback room - fans started comparing Benkert to Tom Hiddleston's "Loki." The backup quarterback even responded to the latest comments from fans.

"Okay I kinda see it," Benkert wrote on Twitter. A side-by-side photo put out by the NFL started making the rounds on social media as well.

Most fans agree the two don't really look that much alike apart from the fact they're both white with long hair.

"Nothing alike other than long hair and white skin lol," one fan said.

"If white guy with long hair' is the criteria, then you could pretty much insert every 1980s metal band member in this question," another fan joked.

"Not every white man with long black hair looks like Loki," a third fan said.

What do you think? Does Benkert resemble the Marvel Cinematic Universe character?