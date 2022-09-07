NFL World Reacts To Packers' Concerning Injury News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17, Randall Cobb #18 and Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers line up before the snap against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are still having injury issues even with their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings just a few days away.

Unfortunately, wide receiver Allen Lazard is the latest player to catch the injury bug. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Lazard will miss today's practice after he got "stepped on" last week.

LaFleur did not have an update on Lazard's game status ahead of Sunday against the Vikings. But his absence would loom large for the Packers.

Lazard was the Packers' No. 2 wide receiver last year. He finished second on the Packers among wideouts in receptions, yards and touchdowns as Aaron Rodgers won his second straight MVP award.

NFL fans are already speculating about who will fill the void if Lazard is unable to go this weekend. Some are suggesting veteran Sammy Watkins gets the starting nod while others have more unconventional ideas:

Allen Lazard has steadily been getting more and more reps in big spots for the Packers since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In 42 games, Lazard has 109 receptions for 1,448 yards and 14 touchdowns. 2021 was his best year to date as he saw career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

With longtime No. 1 receiver Davante Adams off to Las Vegas, Lazard was expected to see a lot more targets this year.

His absence could give any number of players on the team the chance to step up and potentially wrest the No. 1 receiver job from him.

Will Allen Lazard play on Sunday?