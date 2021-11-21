NFL World Reacts To Packers’ Crushing Injury News

The Packers received some awful injury news on Sunday afternoon on standout tackle Elgton Jenkins.

He had to leave the game due to a knee injury and it sounds like he may have to miss the rest of the season. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the fear is that Jenkins tore his ACL.

The fear is that #Packers stellar OL Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL, source said. Would be a significant blow, but he’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

Jenkins has been elite in both run blocking and pass protection this season so this would be a brutal loss for Green Bay. He has started every game this season and virtually every game since he was drafted in 2019.

He’s only missed two games during his career thus far.

Jenkins is also the most versatile player on that line and can play multiple positions throughout the game.

Green Bay also lost overall on Sunday to Minnesota in perhaps the game of the day. It was a back and forth affair until the Vikings had the last laugh and won, 34-31.

Kirk Cousins finished with 341 yards through the air and three touchdowns and receiver Justin Jefferson also was stellar with 169 yards and two touchdown receptions.

Minnesota got to 5-5 with the win, while Green Bay fell to 8-3.