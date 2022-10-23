NFL World Reacts To Packers' Horrible Loss On Sunday

Coming off losses to the New York Giants and New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers needed a win to get back over .500 on the season. Instead, they were stunned on the road in a 23-21 loss to the lowly Washington Commanders.

Early on it seemed like Green Bay would cruise to victory, intercepting Taylor Heinicke - making his first start of the season - for a pick-six to make the game 14-3 in the second quarter. After that, it was all Commanders.

Heinicke led the Commanders to 20 unanswered points, throwing two touchdowns while setting up two Joey Slye field goals. The Packers tried to rally in the fourth quarter with a touchdown but came up short.

Fans and non-fans alike were stunned by the finish. With the loss, the Packers are now 3-4 on the season and the fanbase is in full-on panic mode.

The Green Bay Packers had gone 39-10 over the previous three seasons, easily winning their division three years in a row. But with today's loss they've already matched their loss total from last season - and Aaron Rodgers has looked nothing like the quarterback who won back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Clearly the Packers have some soul-searching to do. The bigger question now is whether they try to salvage the season somehow with a trade or perhaps give up on it and start selling off expendable players.

Is this the end of the line for the Packers?