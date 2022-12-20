NFL World Reacts To Packers' Major Potential Position Switch

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, a report out of Green Bay Packers practice made the headlines.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that cornerback Keisean Nixon has been begging him to play slot wide receiver. "LaFleur says Keisean Nixon has been campaigning to play slot — not slot corner, but slot receiver," Packers reporter Matt Schneidman said on Twitter.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the potential swap.

"I swear I was watching the game last night and thinking of how the Patriots have been using Marcus Jones," one fan said.

"If you've seen this guy return a single kickoff, you know that this is a good idea," added another.

"I honestly would love to see him catching some screens and dump passes out of the backfield as well," said a third.

Nixon is one of the most dynamic returners in football this year. During Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams he returned three kickoffs for 96 yards, one of which went for 52 yards.

He also returned two punts for 36 yards. Perhaps the Packers should get the ball in his hands on offense too.