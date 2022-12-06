NFL World Reacts To Packers' Plan With Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers - well, kind of.

He told reporters a decision on Rodgers' future wouldn't happen until the end of the season. Gutekunst also said the team will sit down with Rodgers after the season is over to discuss what's next.

“Well, certainly that’s an offseason kind of decision, but surely, yeah, we want all our guys back,” Gutekunst told reporters. “We made a big commitment to him this offseason, and so that was obviously something that was really important to us. But like we’ve talked about in the past, and this is something we’ll sit down with him after the season and it’ll be something we do together and move forward that way.”

Most fans aren't surprised by the news.

"This isn’t really news tbh. Of course Rodgers and Gutey would sit down to talk about his future after the season. That should be standard practice going forward whether Love were in the picture or not," one fan said.

Others think the Packers are stuck.

"Rodgers is due to make nearly $60 million, fully guaranteed. They can’t cut him. They could trade him and take a massive cap hit . Packers = cap hell," another fan said.

What do you think of the news?