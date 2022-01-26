The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Packers Quarterback Speculation

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota points to the sky while walking.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders takes the field before their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his NFL future. But according to Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright, the team may pursue the Raiders’ Marcus Mariota should Rodgers leave.

Allbright’s speculation got a ton of reaction on NFL Twitter.

“It’s quite hilarious that the only people that want to see no part of Jordan Love starting in 2022 is the team that traded up in the 1st round to go get him,” one user laughed.

“Pursue whoooooooooooo?” asked former NFL vet Charles James II.

“Would love this tbh,” replied Packers podcast host Peter Bukowski.

“So is Jordan Love just never going to play lol,” asked Jeremy Layton of the New York Post.

Kyle Yates responded with the peering eyes emoji.

“Here’s something to make every GB fan gag just thinking about,” tweeted NBC26’s John Miller.

“Well that would be…. Something,” replied Packers writer Andy Herman.

It’s not clear what Aaron Rodgers will do. However, on the “Pat McAfee Show” the three-time MVP admitted he knows that a lot of guys decisions are riding on his. So he won’t take too much time to come to a conclusion.

Whatever that may be.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.