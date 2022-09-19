NFL World Reacts To Packers' Racy Touchdown Celebration

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers had an iconic touchdown celebration on Sunday night.

After Allen Lazard scored a touchdown, he poured imaginary doses of tea for his teammates before they playfully collapsed.

That celebration is called the "ayahuasca celebration" and it was a hat tip to Rodgers. Rodgers even participated in the celebration.

It drew a lot of reactions from the NFL community after it happened.

The Packers busted out this celebration after Rodgers revealed that he consumed ayahuasca on a trip to South America during the offseason.

This likely won't be the last time we see this epic celly, especially if Rodgers takes another trip to South America following this season.