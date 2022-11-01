NFL World Reacts To Packers Trade Rumor News

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Before this afternoon's NFL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a deal that sends wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round pick.

While Claypool is heading to Chicago, another team reportedly had consideration for the third-year pass catcher.

The rival Green Bay Packers had the "best deal" for the Steelers before the Bears swooped in, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Chase Claypool is an absolutely fire addition to the 'Almost a Packer' Hall of Fame," one fan wrote.

"Swooping Claypool from GB officially makes this way better," another added.

"If you’re the packers you CANT let the bears do this to you, especially with the state your season is in," another said.

With just a couple more hours before this afternoon's trade deadline, the Packers still have a significant need at the wide receiver position. And now that Claypool is out of the picture, the Green Bay organization will have to look elsewhere for answers.