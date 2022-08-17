NFL World Reacts To Packers' Veteran Wideout Claim

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos released veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham.

Denver has one of the most stacked wide receiver rooms in the league, so it wasn't surprising to see. While the Broncos don't need his services, there are plenty of other teams that need talented wide receivers.

Count the Green Bay Packers among them. The Packers swooped in and placed a waiver claim on the receiver.

Now he'll be back for his second stint with the team - and fans are excited about it.

"HE'S BACK," Packers reporter Matt Schneidman exclaimed.

"I don't hate it. He's a better player than Allen Lazard just probably won't be realized this late in the cycle," one analyst said.

"Okay, this could be the one. Rodgers doesn't accept anything but perfection. Will be good for TF in his second tour," another person said.

Fulgham burst onto the scene for the Eagles during the 2020 season when the team's wide receiver room was decimated. He torched the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, racking up 152 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.

Despite flashing some talent, he's floated around the league over the past year.