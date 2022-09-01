NFL World Reacts To Painful Antonio Hamilton Injury Details

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that an Arizona Cardinals defensive back will be out for the first four games of the season.

Now, that's not especially groundbreaking news until the details of the story truly unfold. The Cardinals placed corner Antonio Hamilton on the non-football injury list after a cooking accident.

According to one report, Hamilton accidentally burned himself. The burns were so severe that he had to go to the hospital.

"My understanding is that Antonio Hamilton burned himself. He was cooking in the kitchen and spilled hot oil on himself," Cardinals reporter John Gambadoro said. "Was severe enough (both feet and an arm) he had to go to the hospital."

Football fans are feeling for Hamilton.

"I’ve had a water burn on my foot before that was rough. Can’t imagine hot oil. Yikes," one fan said.

"This sounds awful," another fan said.

"holy sheesh," said a third.

Hopefully Hamilton can make a full recovery over the next few weeks and be back on the field by Week 5.