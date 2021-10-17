NFL World Reacts To Painful Hit On Baker Mayfield

You can debate a lot of things about Baker Mayfield – can he lead the Browns to the Super Bowl, has he lived up to his No. 1 overall pick billing, etc. – but you cannot debate his toughness.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is showing off some extreme toughness against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland’s star quarterback appeared to be in serious pain after getting hit by JJ Watt on Sunday afternoon. However, it looks like Mayfield will stay in the game.

Baker landed awkwardly on his shoulder with his arm out pic.twitter.com/UkR91l0zOe — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 17, 2021

That looked extremely, extremely painful. However, it sounds like Mayfield will stay in the game and play through the pain.

Wow.

“If nothing else, Baker Mayfield is tough as nails. Also, throw the ball away. Protect yourself,” one fan tweeted.

“I rip Baker all the time. Deservedly so. But he’s a gamer and a tough son of a gun,” another fan added.

“I don’t like Cleveland. If I became President I’d give it to Canada for free. Hate the Browns. Have my whole life. I don’t know if Baker Mayfield is the guy long-term but even I’ll be the first to say it: The guy is tough as hell. You have to kill him to get him to quit,” another fan added.

They’re all right – Mayfield is one tough quarterback.

The Browns trail the Cardinals, though, 30-14.