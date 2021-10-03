NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night.

Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that the Buccaneers star tight end is dealing with multiple painful injuries.

Gronk told Glazer that he “actually has “four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung” which is about the only thing that would have kept him out of this game! So much more damage than was out there.”

It’s pretty crazy that Gronkowski was even considering playing this week.

“All that sounds painful, but man a punctured lung too. The fact he was even trying to play this week is kinda mind blowing lol,” one fan tweeted.

“Geez. And he came back into the game after that hit. I played pickle ball yesterday and my shoulder is killing me,” another fan admitted.

“Dude went back in and played last week also after all those injuries! Wow,” one fan added.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the validity of the injuries, too.

Get well soon, Gronk!