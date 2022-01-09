The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Pam Oliver’s Performance Sunday

FOX sideline reporter Pam OliverATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver during the NFL regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams on October 20, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL fans are loving what they’re seeing from longtime FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver on Sunday afternoon.

The longtime FOX sideline reporter had a pretty cool moment at the end of the first half of Sunday’s Lions vs. Packers game.

FOX’s cameras captured Oliver speaking with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur prior to the conclusion of the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

It was a cool moment.

NFL fans appreciated the moment.

Well done today, Pam.

The Lions, meanwhile, are leading the Packers, 24-16, midway through the third quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.