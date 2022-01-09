NFL World Reacts To Pam Oliver’s Performance Sunday

NFL fans are loving what they’re seeing from longtime FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver on Sunday afternoon.

The longtime FOX sideline reporter had a pretty cool moment at the end of the first half of Sunday’s Lions vs. Packers game.

FOX’s cameras captured Oliver speaking with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur prior to the conclusion of the second quarter on Sunday afternoon.

It was a cool moment.

@kevinburkhardt @gregolsen88 That was a fun ending to a fun 1st half. Pam Oliver is a legend. Very cool moment on the @packers sidelines. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/eoZRVfawtI — Alex Donovan (@AlexDonovan13) January 9, 2022

NFL fans appreciated the moment.

Pam Oliver to Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/Bl6Lr73Sqc — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) January 9, 2022

Shoutout Pam Oliver with the old school yellow notepad. These damn kids today and their iPhones. I've always liked to take hand-written notes only I can read (even sometimes can't read). — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 9, 2022

I just could not love Pam Oliver more. #reporter pic.twitter.com/8hFKZvMIYa — x – Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) January 9, 2022

Love seeing the Fox guys giving Pam Oliver all the love and respect she deserves!!! — Boy mom (@Pinionmom) January 9, 2022

LOVE getting to see Pam Oliver work on the sideline 💪 — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) January 9, 2022

One word to best describe Pam Oliver: Legend! But that could be an understatement. @NFLonFOX #GBvsDET pic.twitter.com/GeOSQjvzSx — Peter Holland Jr (@_Da_pistol) January 9, 2022

Well done today, Pam.

The Lions, meanwhile, are leading the Packers, 24-16, midway through the third quarter on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.