NFL World Reacts To Panthers' New Quarterback Room

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have made a big-time addition to their quarterback room.

They have officially traded for former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as he looks set to be the team's new starting quarterback.

However, he will likely be pushed by Sam Darnold, who was the starter last year. The Panthers' quarterback room is now set heading into the season with Mayfield and Darnold as the top two, plus Matt Corral and PJ Walker behind them.

NFL fans don't think this new quarterback room will be super beneficial for the Panthers.

"Has there ever been so many mediocre borderline starters on one roster? I don’t think here has I like Baker a lot and think he’s been a victim of bad luck, but he’s not a proven reliable starter either," one fan tweeted.

"Panthers preseason gonna be lit," Matt Miller tweeted.

This is going to be an interesting situation to monitor heading into the season.