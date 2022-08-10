NFL World Reacts To Pat McAfee's Big Show Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The "Pat McAfee Show" has seen incredible growth since the former Colts punter turned podcast star started it up in 2017.

On Wednesday, McAfee announced that the show will be partnering with NFL Films for the upcoming season, revealing that they'll have additional access to footage thanks to the collab.

The NFL world reacted to McAfee's exciting news.

"Pat continues to stack Ws," one viewer replied.

"The legend keeps going & growing!!" another said. "Bigger and better things, let’s gooooo Pat!!!"

"BOOM! Awesome. Big things!" tweeted FanDuel's Lisa Kerney.

"LETS GO DUDE. BEST SPORTS SHOW."

"This is massive," Leger Douzable tweeted at Pat McAfee. "Congrats my guy."

"About that senior analyst position we discussed," joked Denzelle Good. "Congrats Pat!"

Continued success for Mr. McAfee!